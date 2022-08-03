Magnum PI season 5: When could we anticipate casting news?

Is there going to be some casting news to prepare for when it comes to Magnum PI season 5? What should we anticipate, at least for the time being? Just like you’d guess, there are a few things to talk through on this subject.

First things first, let’s talk through where some things stand at the moment behind the scenes: Scripts are being written! This is news confirmed by the writers yesterday, if you were not aware.

So will NBC be bringing on board any new actors as series regulars? If that happens, we’d be very much surprised. Typically there is a cost associated with full-time cast members, and as shows go along past season two or three, expanding with more actors is not always an easy thing to do.

With that being said, don’t be surprised if there are at least a couple of new recurring players announced alongside the return of old favorites. One of the things that makes Magnum PI so special is that there is a pretty rich world full of characters, including some who have appeared throughout all four seasons. It’s good to have a few newcomers to add different energy to the series and to shake up the cast dynamics. We’ve said before that we’d personally love to see a new adversary for the team, or maybe more family members for someone like Juliet Higgins. They can populate the show for a couple of episodes, and then also give the main cast plenty of chances to shine.

Odds are, any significant castings would probably be announced next month, shortly after the start of production. It could take longer for guest actors or some recurring players to be revealed. Since Magnum PI needs as much PR as possible following its NBC move, we’re sure that as many spoiler-free castings as possible will be revealed.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

