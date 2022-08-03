Are Harley Quinn, Our Flag Means Death in danger at HBO Max?

Brace yourselves — we’re getting ready for a TV apocalypse that could impact Harley Quinn, Our Flag Means Death, and more.

For those who have not heard as of yet, the rumor mill is spinning into overdrive that some huge, sweeping changes are coming to HBO Max amidst the Warner Bros. Discovery takeover. According to a report from The Wrap, there is an expectation that company Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav will be announcing in an upcoming earnings call a major restructuring of both the aforementioned streaming service and also Discovery+.

What could this mean? Details are vague, but there are concerns within the industry that WB Discovery could be taking away much of HBO Max’s exclusive scripted offerings to reduce redundancies between it and HBO proper. This could throw the future of shows like Gossip Girl, Hacks, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and the ones mentioned earlier into danger. It’s a shocking twist given that HBO Max has one of the stronger batch of originals out of any major streaming service out there, especially since so many shows are either already renewed are actively in production. What would a major shift mean?

We shouldn’t be surprised if there is a major twist given that to date, we’ve already seen Warner Bros. Discovery take a machete to many of its other networks on broadcast / cable. This was one component to mass cancellations at The CW earlier this year, and TNT and TBS opting to move away from scripted content altogether.

All shows over at HBO proper (including Euphoria, Succession, and House of the Dragon) are going to be most likely safe following the earnings call. However, many of the original HBO Max shows could need to either find a new home or go the way of the dodo. We will keep you posted, but go ahead and be concerned / well aware of what could be coming.

Are you worried about Harley Quinn, Our Flag Means Death, or some other HBO Max shows?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

