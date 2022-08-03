Days of Our Lives shocker! Series moving from NBC to Peacock

Typically, all jaw droppers pertaining to Days of Our Lives are about what happens on the show itself; that’s not so much the case here.

According to a new report from Vulture, the NBC daytime soap (which has been on the air for 57 years!!) is moving to Peacock starting on Monday, September 12. This is a move that may have been anticipated in some way with the Beyond Salem spin-off the past two years on the streaming service. Yet, we somehow didn’t see it coming; it felt more like that show was a streaming extension of the original brand, and not that they were testing the waters for a big-time switch like this. Here we are, though, with our jaws on the ground. Peacock has not announced a specific tier for the show, but for now recent episodes are available for free.

In a statement, Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, had the following to say:

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers … With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

Let’s speak in blunt terms, shall we?

While we can’t speak in terms of budgetary issues that could be behind this decision, this feels like a terrible decision and NBC damaging its own legacy. The network was built in part on longtime dramas like Days of Our Lives and shirking that for a “live programming opportunity” feels short-sighted and wrong. Remember, there are already SO many other places for live programming across network TV and streaming. So few networks do daytime soaps anymore and while Days will still be around, it won’t be the same. There could be other changes brought about by the move that still feel unsettling. This show has been around for longer than many of its viewers have been alive!

