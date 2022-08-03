She-Hulk season 1 premiere date delayed (slightly) at Disney+

For those of you out there excited to see She-Hulk premiere at Disney+, you’re going to have to wait a little longer. All things considered, though, this wait isn’t too bad.

This morning, the streaming service announced that the Tatiana Maslany – Marvel series is going to arrive on Thursday, August 18, one day later than originally planned. What’s the reason for that? It’s not to give post-production more time or anything like that; it mostly just seems to be a way for the streaming service to better scale out some of their releases. Remember that another series in Andor is premiering the month after, and Disney really doesn’t need to have both Star Wars and MCU series airing on the same exact day. This is a strategy that they could use moving forward given that there are a lot of series coming for both properties.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

For those unaware of some of Marvel’s specific plans for She-Hulk, the idea here is to create something that is more of a pure comedy than anything else the streaming service has offered so far. Maslany has shown her comedic chops in the past, and Jameela Jamil (who is playing a central villain in Titania) is of course best known for being on The Good Place. We know that there’s been some backlash to both Titania’s look so far plus the She-Hulk CGI, but there’s still time to polish things up before the premiere.

In general, though, we don’t think anything in a visual sense matters in here anywhere near as much as the comedy. We are mostly just excited to get something closer to a full Hulk centric project with Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, and to see what the writers come up with behind the scenes. This is a character who could both be really fun and have a larger role in the Marvel world a little later on down the road. Time will tell.

If you haven’t seen the latest She-Hulk trailer, you can check that out below! Of course, we have more news also available at the link here.

What do you most want to see when She-Hulk premieres on Disney+?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to come back around for other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







