Dancing with the Stars 31 premiere date revealed at Disney+

After weeks of speculation Dancing with the Stars 31 now has a premiere date at Disney+, and we don’t think it will surprise many people.

Today, it was confirmed that the Tyra Banks / Alfonso Ribeiro hosted ballroom competition will start streaming on Monday, September 19. This is about when the show would premiere if it was still on ABC, and we wonder if they made a mistake not premiering it earlier so they could avoid more fall TV competition.

Anyhow, the benefit of having the show run live on the streaming service is that viewers can watch it no matter where they are at the same time. We know that the judges are poised to return, but the celebrities and pros are still to be announced.

Will the show work on this new platform? That’s the big question, as Disney+ has yet to really dive head-first into any sort of live programming like this. The biggest issue with DWTS could be a creative one more so than anything related to its broadcaster. Seasons 29 and 30 were extremely polarizing, to say the least. Banks was viewed as an unpopular host among many fans, and the production often cluttered up the performances to the point where the dances were not always the focus as they should be. Conrad Green is back as showrunner after being gone for many years, so we do wonder if he will bring the series back to basics to a certain degree. We also do think it benefits Tyra for her to be paired with Alfonso, someone she’s known for a long time and someone who can easily embrace the campy nature of this show. The new iteration is worth a chance, so we’ll see who is cast and how things play out.

What do you want to see when it comes to Dancing with the Stars 31 when it premieres on Disney+ this fall?

