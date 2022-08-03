Outlander season 7 premiere date: Starz’s complicated debate

What is the Outlander season 7 premiere date going to be at Starz? This is a question that gets more complicated all the time.

For those wondering why in the world this could be confusing, there are a few different reasons. Starz has an influx of programming coming in, for starters, more than they’ve had at one point in a good while. For reference, in the past few weeks three major shows have wrapped production in Heels, Hightown, and Power Book II: Ghost. It is reasonably to assume that all three of them will premiere in the next six months. Meanwhile, BMF and Power Book IV: Force are two other shows to watch shortly after that or even before, depending on schedules.

So where does this leave the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe drama? That’s where things start to get a little bit more perplexing, and understandably so. This show is easily one of Starz’s more popular series, but there are a lot of variables at play with it. Season 7 is sixteen episodes long, but it is fair to assume that it will be split into two separate halves. We tend to imagine that the first half will arrive in the first half of 2023, but it could be winter or spring depending on where there’s a natural place in the schedule. Starz may schedule it based on how it could promote other shows, or how to ensure there’s not an insanely long hiatus between the first and second half of the season.

Then, there are the questions as to whether or not season 7 could be the final one. We’d absolutely want more, and we’ve even heard the cast say they are open to continuing. However, there aren’t many premium-cable shows that go longer than seven seasons these days, especially hour-long dramas. Sure, Game of Thrones made it to eight, but that’s the exception far more than the norm. We imagine that Starz has a LOT of tough decisions to make over the next few months, and the future of Outlander could be front and center for a lot of them.

What do you most want to see when it comes to an Outlander season 7 premiere date at Starz?

