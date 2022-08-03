Hightown season 3 premiere date hopes as filming wraps!

For everyone out there more excited than ever about seeing Hightown season 3, we come bearing good news! Last week, filming wrapped up for the Starz drama starring Monica Raymund, which gets us one step closer to seeing the show back on the air.

So when will we actually see it start back up? That’s one of the biggest things worth wondering about right now. The fact that filming is done is encouraging, but episodes still need to be properly edited and prepared! Also, Starz has to figure out the right time to air the show, and that may be complicated.

Here’s some information that a lot of people could find fascinating — the latest season of Power Book II: Ghost also recently wrapped up, and before that the same could be said about season 2 of Heels. The seventh season of Outlander remains in production, but we imagine that they’ll split it into two batches of eight episodes when the show premieres. Heels, Ghost, and Hightown are all probably going to be on the docket for either later this year or early 2023, depending on what the network decides. Outlander could be shortly after that, and then you have Power Book IV: Force currently in production. BMF is another show that could be in this same sort of timeframe.

Basically, we could see a lot of interesting programming decisions made over the next few months. Will Starz just program three hours worth of original dramas on Sundays, or make it that a couple of shows air other nights in the week? They have the luxury of more quality originals than they’ve had in a while. At the latest, we just hope that Hightown is out by early next year, and that it has some solid shows around it to boost its audience. It feels like it has more room to grow than almost any other series out there.

