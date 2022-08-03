Grey’s Anatomy season 19 spoilers: Kim Raver will be back!

With production kicking off this week on Grey’s Anatomy season 19, it is nice to be able to report one thing with confidence: Kim Raver is back as Teddy!

In a new post on Instagram below, the actress shared the good news by noting that she just took part in the season 19 table read. While it may have felt like a foregone conclusion that the character would be back, there were reasons for concern. Remember that at the end of season 18, Teddy and Owen were forced to flee Seattle after Bailey called the police on them; however, she gave them enough time to hop on a place first. Their future is very much unclear, both as doctors and as people.

We did wonder for a while if Teddy and Owen would be gone for at least the first few episodes of the season and we’d have to check back in on them down the road, but the post from Raver tends to suggest otherwise. With Raver back, we tend to think that Kevin McKidd will be as well. Chandra Wilson was the other longterm cast member we were a little worried about after season 18, but it is hard to imagine the show without her. (Remember, new episodes are slated to premiere in October.)

Season 19 in general looks to be one of the more crowded ones we’ve seen over the years, given that there are a whole host of new characters including residents played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, and others. There’s a new residency program and because of that, we will see some new doctors in training. Having Meredith Grey leading the program could end up being quite the selling point, even if she is taking on that role somewhat reluctantly — she was forced into it after Bailey quit.

