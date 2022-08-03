Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12: Another version of Jimmy?

One of the most interesting things about Better Call Saul as a TV show over time has been the evolution of one Jimmy McGill. The character you are watching now is not in any way close to the guy from the pilot. We’ve seen him as Slippin’ Jimmy, a guy trying to do things the right way, the early Saul Goodman, and then also Full Saul after the exit of Kim. We’ve seen Cinnabon employee Gene Takovic, and on this past episode, we saw his alter ego of Victor as he worked to scam people.

Now, with all of this being said, is there still another version ahead? Is there anything more to look forward to here?

In a new interview with Variety following this past episode titled ‘Breaking Bad,” writer/director Thomas Schnauz does suggest that there is something more to be excited about down the road for Bob Odenkirk to play, and it’s different:

I’m hopefully not giving anything away, but I feel like we see a whole new character at some point. There’s a version in a future episode where Bob walks on screen and it looks different than we’ve ever seen him before — and it’s great.

Is that a good thing or a bad thing? Consider that the main mystery here! Based on everything that has transpired so far and some of what is in the promos for what lies ahead, we’re worried. It is pretty darn tough not to be, all things considered. It almost feels like Gene doesn’t care if he stays out of prison or not…

What other side of Jimmy do you think we could see moving into Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12?

