The Orville season 3 finale spoilers: Will there be resolution?

With The Orville season 3 finale now under 24 hours away, it feels like proper time to talk about the ending. Is there going to be some big, jaw-dropping cliffhanger that leaves everyone panicking? Or, will you depart the show feeling warm fuzzies and happy about the journey.

While we’re probably going to be wanting a season 4 of the sci-fi drama either way, it does feel like Seth MacFarlane and the creative team is going more down the warm-fuzzies route. Speaking on this subject to TVLine recently, here is what Anne Winters (whose character of Charly Burke died in the penultimate episode last week) had to say on the subject:

When something like this happens, you know Seth — it kind of ends on a good note. I think that people will walk away feeling fulfilled by the season. Even with all the drama, even with all the people still shedding a tear for Charly’s death, everyone will be happy in the end, in a way.

Early details for the finale do signal that there is going to be a celebration, though it remains unclear just what that celebration is going to be for. Is something good happening among the crew? We absolutely hope so. It also just feels right to not end a show like this on a cliffhanger, especially since there is so much uncertainty around the future and the team probably knew that would be the case at the time they were making it. The one thing that we can say is that season 3 of The Orville has been nothing short of a gift, and absolutely some of the best sci-fi that we’ve seen on TV in some time. The best of this genre often makes you think about your own world, even when traveling to faraway galaxies; we are very much pleased that this is the case here.

