Where is Howie Mandel on America’s Got Talent as auditions end?

Where was Howie Mandel at the end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode? The final stretch of auditions gave us some great talent. Unfortunately, we did not get a chance to see one of the judges there.

So what was going on here? The panel did not directly address the reason for Howie’s absence, but we have seen earlier this season that he was gone here and there due to an illness. The show does often air things out of order from when they film, which may be why the comedian has been MIA for assorted parts of the season so far.

Rest assured, though, that there is no larger controversy at the center of Howie not being around. You are going to see him back for the live shows, and he was present for the rest of the auditions. He’s as established within the world of AGT as anyone; just remember that he’s appeared on more seasons of this show than anyone else on the panel. He’s also involved now on the Canadian version of the show, just in case you needed some sort of further confirmation that he is not going anywhere in the near future.

What we’re excited to see from Howie and the rest of the panel moving into the live shows is pretty simple: A chance to see everyone become even more candid. It’s a little predictable in the early going what acts are going to be liked and disliked by the judges; there’s a lot more nuance when you get to the next round and almost everyone is talented. We hope that there are some disagreements and entertaining moments, especially since the judges have at times felt less necessary near the end of a given season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent, including other thoughts on the auditions

Did you miss having Howie Mandel around at the end of America’s Got Talent tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







