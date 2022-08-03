America’s Got Talent: Bay Turner auditions to Calum Scott cover

Tonight, America’s Got Talent brought another potential top-ticket singer to the table in Bay Turner — so how was he?

Well, this is a case of a guy who you knew was going to be good before he even opened his mouth. He has a history of singing for many years, and even at one point trained in opera! Yet, he suffered a setback when his vocal cords were nicked during surgery to remove a benign tumor. He spent a LONG time trying to learn how to sing again.

First of all, we gotta say that he had a phenomenal song choice here in Calum Scott’s “Biblical,” one of our favorites for the past couple of years. He also has a great vocal range where he can go into different octaves and hold out notes. Some of that classical training is clearly still in there! We do see at least a few similarities between him and a younger Josh Groban, or even Scott — which makes some sense, given that he performed his song. The challenge moving forward will be ensuring that he continues to surprise, given that there is going to be a sense of elevated expectations from him the rest of the way. This is what happens after a killer audition!

If you haven’t had a chance to watch Bay’s audition yet, you can do that below! It’s going to be the sort of thing that leads to a pretty dramatic change in his career. We’ll find out later tonight if he ends up going through to the next round, but let’s just say that we’re fairly optimistic! The show would be missing out not having a singer of his caliber over the rest of the season.

What did you think about the audition of Bay Turner on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Do you think he’ll be a contender from here on out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

