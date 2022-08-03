Stranger Things 5 writing process begins; premiere date talk

For everyone out there excited for Stranger Things 5, let’s just say we’re another step closer today — the writers’ room is now open!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), the Twitter account for the writers confirmed that today is the first day of plotting out the final batch of episodes. This is a process that will most likely take some time, largely because there are SO many different stories that need to be addressed here. The end of season 4 left some big cliffhangers, with the fate of Max being one that will especially drive people nuts for a long time moving forward.

So can we make any sort of premiere-date judgment based on the writers being back to work? We’d love to … if that was possible. The big problem is that we’re still just far too early in the process. If production for season 5 kicks off at the start of next year, we’re still looking most likely at a 2024 premiere. This is a series that takes a long time to film and beyond just that, it’s also one that requires a lot of post-production. There’s just nothing within this show that comes altogether easy, as there is a ton of ambition behind almost every thing that we end up seeing.

The one thing we’re confident in is simply this: We’re going to see a season as big and ambitious as anything we’ve seen so far on Netflix. The fourth season was ridiculously expensive, but the total viewership for it proved that it was worth all of that money and then some. We wouldn’t be surprised if there are some more super-long episodes ahead! We also know there’s a spin-off in the works, but very little is known about that as of yet.

