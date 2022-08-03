Edge of the Earth season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at HBO?

Following today’s big season 1 finale, can you expect an Edge of the Earth season 2 renewal over at HBO? Or, are we at the end?

When you think about the central concept of this show, it makes some sense that the possibility of more could be considered. After all, we’re talking here about a show that features incredible athletic feats from all over the world. There are different stories and achievements throughout season 1 and this could easily be replicated.

As to whether or not that actually happens, it depends on a few factors, whether it be an interest by production in doing more and also the viewership / interest from HBO itself. The specific feats themselves could play a role in this. We’re not altogether sure that you can top what we saw this time around, but you do at the very least have to find a way to match it. Can you present something that is equally dangerous and different at the same exact time?

HBO has not renewed or canceled Edge of the Earth, and they may not decide on anything for quite some time. They may just quietly move forward from the project, saying that it is a four-part documentary and that they don’t have any intentions of doing more with the concept. They can go in almost any direction here, but personally, we’re intrigued about the prospect of more. Some of it comes down to being a fan of all things travel. Also, to us there’s something quite exciting about the idea of seeing humans do things that we would never even consider in a million years. It’s that escapism that often makes TV of this kind exciting!

If we do get more of this documentary project down the line, it probably won’t be for a good while. Some patience could be required here.

