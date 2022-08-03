Blue Bloods season 13: Bridget Moynahan teases Erin’s campaign!

Just in case you wanted a window into Erin Regan’s Blue Bloods season 13 storyline, we have it now courtesy of Bridget Moynahan herself!

In a new post on her official Instagram (see below), the actress shared a look at what may be one of Erin’s campaign shirts as she tries to become the next District Attorney. This is a storyline we hoped that the writers would really embrace, though it was unclear if they 100% would. There was a chance that they would skip past it and get to the other side of the election, but that’s not the case! Blue Bloods just doesn’t do all that many long-term stories, so this is absolutely one that stands out and should be a part of the show for the first few episodes.

Typically, this is a show that tries to tell stories in relatively real-time so for now, we would think this election story will be wrapped in early November. Will Erin get elected? We absolutely hope so! It’s beyond just a hope that this goes well for the character; we just think it is important to see these people evolve and have different roles in their jobs. Given that Jamie’s been promoted already, isn’t it Erin’s turn? We absolutely think so!

Remember that filming for the new season has been going on for a couple of weeks now, and you are going to have a chance to see it premiere come early October. This won’t be the last tease that we have for what lies ahead, so hopefully even more great stuff is coming up courtesy of the cast and crew!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see from Erin moving into Blue Bloods season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







