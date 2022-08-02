All Rise season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The last before hiatus…

Next week on All Rise season 3 episode 10, we hope you are ready to see the drama hit yet another level. We’re going to see through “Fire and Rain” a story that could change the entire season, and possibly even beyond that.

So where do we start in this episode? Basically by noting that this installment is going to pick up where tonight’s leaves off. The smash and grab trial will continue to be a plot point, Lola is going to look back at her history with Andre, and there are a few more twists and turns inevitably coming. To get a little more news on all of this, go ahead and check out the full All Rise season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

Mark and Teddy take on Brandon Page in the smash and grab trial with Emily’s client, Maddy, as their star witness. Meanwhile, André and Lola address their past, and Mark confronts Amy about her divorce.

Is there going to be a big cliffhanger at the end of this episode? We tend to think so, mostly because the folks over at OWN are going to want to have you wondering about what’s going to happen next throughout the entire hiatus. Who knows? It could be the sort of thing that helps All Rise get some further attention, which it absolutely still needs. It is hard for any show that airs in the summer.

We would just say that for now, you should prepare for anything. We don’t foresee the writers delivering something expected in “Fire and Rain.” Even just with a title like that, it’s probably more than a little bit clear that things are going to get crazy.

What do you most want to see when it comes to All Rise season 3 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead and we do not want you to miss them. (Photo: OWN.)

