Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Clues from other projects

As some of you out there may know, we very much have our detective hats on as we look for Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date news. This is the thing that almost all of us would love more information on but, so far, it has very much eluded us. Is that frustrating? You better believe it, but we do at least know that it is coming in the reasonably near future.

Sometimes, you can find some clues in the most interesting places on when the Apple TV+ show could come back, including production dates on other projects. Earlier today, we got indication that star Juno Temple (Keeley) is going to start her next project in Fargo season 5 this fall — which, fittingly, is when Ted Lasso season 3 is supposed to come out. This is a reminder that production on the show will be over well before then, but you probably knew that already. The larger question we’re wondering is whether work on her new show won’t begin until after we see Ted Lasso make its big return. Apple will probably want Temple to be free to do press, right?

Our feeling for the time being is that the soccer comedy will return for its possibly-final season early on in the fall — think early October. Meanwhile, Temple will start work on Fargo not too long after that, and a number of the show’s cast will start to scatter in general. We’re sure that it is rather unsettling for all of them to consider future projects not knowing if they will ever come back to this one, but they have to. Television is a rather nomadic industry and in the event Ted Lasso ever does come back, they can cross that bridge when they come to it. For now, we certainly do not think we will see it in the immediate future.

Now that we’ve laid all of that out, shouldn’t we be getting an official date or a teaser if we’re only two or so months away? It sure feels like it…

When do you think we could get more news on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere?

