Fargo season 5 premiere date: The latest info via FX

Are you already excited for Fargo season 5 over at FX? When you consider the quality of the past four seasons, we don’t blame you!

Unfortunately, all evidence out there suggests that we’re going to be waiting for a good while to see the show come back. At the earliest, we’re not sure we can envision it before the summer. While at the TCA Summer Press Tour today, the cable networked (per Deadline) that the latest iteration, which features Ted Lasso star Juno Temple alongside Jennifer Jason Leigh and Mad Men alum Jon Hamm, is currently slated to premiere this fall. Since Temple is currently busy on her other show and still has to promote its third season, we’re not sure things will really get rolling until a little later in the fall.

Also, it’s worth noting that Fargo is one of the rare shows on television that is actively looking to embrace the colder temperatures rather than run from them. It’s a big part of what gives it such a unique color palette.

As for what we know about season 5 of Fargo right now, it is going to be a more contemporary piece than anything that we’ve seen as of late from the franchise; the plan is for the story to be set in 2019. We presume that a few more details will start to become clear over the course of the next few months, but a certain degree of patience will be required. We know that showrunner Noah Hawley is capable of some great stuff, but this series in general is one of those where it is better to not know some extreme amount of information ahead of time.

