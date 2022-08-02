Good Trouble season 5 renewal confirmed at Freeform!

As we move further into Good Trouble season 4, you no longer have to worry about the Freeform series’ season 5 future.

While at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour today, the cable network confirmed that The Fosters sequel series will continue on for another batch of episodes. This is great news, and it also extends a franchise that started off back when the network was called HBO Family. At that time, the TV landscape was very much different than it is today; Cierra Ramirez in particular first started to play the role of Mariana almost a decade ago. She is the only The Fosters original cast member still attached, with Maia Mitchell (Callie) choosing to depart at the start of the season.

Do we still hope that Mitchell comes back at some point. Absolutely, but we are glad to see the show continue to find some more life in its current form. It has become more of an ensemble show, with Mariana leading the way. The stories that are featured here are as topical as any that you’re going to find on TV, and it has never shied away from tackling key issues. We have a good feeling that this will continue to be the case moving forward, as well.

So when will season 5 premiere? Probably not for a good while, given that the latest batch of episodes is still on the air! We tend to think that Freeform will split up episodes as they often have, with the first half airing in early 2023 before going on a brief hiatus. After that, we’ll have a chance to see the second half a little later in the year — think summer. More could be announced either at the end of this year or in early 2023.

