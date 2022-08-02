The Orville season 3 episode 10 (finale): A celebration ahead?

We are inching ever closer to the finale of The Orville season 3 on Hulu a little later this week. Curious to learn a little bit more about it?

As you would imagine, the folks at Hulu are not saying too much in advance about what lies ahead here? The title for the installment is “Future Unknown,” and the promo that is already out there hints that there could be a passage of time throughout the hour. The streaming service has released a short synopsis today, and that at least suggests that we could have at least one happy moment throughout:

A celebration is underway aboard the ship on the season three finale of “The Orville: New Horizons”.

So what could the celebration be? There’s a legitimate chance we are talking here about an engagement (could it be Isaac and Finn?), a wedding, or someone new arriving on the ship. A birthday just doesn’t seem to be a big enough deal, or at least that is how we feel at the moment given that those are going to come about on a fairly regular basis.

We do tend to believe personally that this episode will have a little more conflict and drama than the information so far has revealed, and that is just a part of the mystery for now. Hopefully, we will have a defined beginning, middle, and end, given that the last thing we want is for there to be no real resolution at the end and we’re just left to then wonder what’s going to happen … and if we’re going to get a season 4. That may be a mystery for quite some time so for the time being, we’re just happy to enjoy more or less what is directly in front of us.

What do you think is going to happen on The Orville season 3 finale?

Do you think that we’re going to get a big cliffhanger at the end of it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

