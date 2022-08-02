Entering Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11, we of course had questions aplenty — and that included the status of one Kim Wexler. Where was she? She was the love of Jimmy McGill’s life, and it was her departure that eventually led to Jimmy going full Saul.

Yet, about a quarter of the way into the episode, we learned that Kim was still out there courtesy of Francesca; not only that, but the two had a recent conversation! Jimmy apparently had been keeping tabs on Rhea Seehorn’s character from afar, and we learned from this that Kim was off in Florida. What happened to her? Judging from Saul’s reaction on the pay phone, we were immediately worried. Did someone kill her? Was she in prison?

This all inspired Gene to meet up again with Jeff, to take part in a new, mysterious caper. Or, we should say a SERIES of capers. Something about that conversation allowed Jimmy to break bad — hence, the reason why this episode was titled “Breaking Bad.” It allowed him to slip into his old ways trying to scam some people.

We can’t assume that the news about Kim is good; perhaps seeing her again was the one thing that he was holding out hope for. Where things stand now make us think that he’s completely unhinged and doesn’t care if he lives or dies anymore.

Unfortunately, the producers never confirmed at the end of this episode if Kim is living, dead, in prison, or something else. We just have to sit back and wonder for another week.

