Better Call Saul season 6: How Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul return

Entering tonight’s moment of Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11, we knew that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were coming back. The question was how. Obviously, they’d be either flashbacks or dream sequences, given that Walt died at the end of Breaking Bad and Jesse took off to Alaska in El Camino.

So how exactly did we see the characters? We’re going to get more into that within, so know that there are some BIG-TIME spoilers coming.

Well, tonight’s episode started right away with a trip into the Breaking Bad timeline with Saul captured. Yet, we didn’t see either Walt or Jesse right away. That came a little more than halfway through this episode, and of course it was joyous to see the characters back! It was a reminder of the guy Saul was at the time he first met Heisenberg. There was humor in here, but also curiosity as Saul wanted to see how the engine really worked.

How necessary were these appearances, really? In a way, we’re glad that we were there, but we’re also not going to sit here and say that they were 100% necessary, either. It just gave more context to the Breaking Bad timeline, which also included an appearance from Mike, as well.

Based on what Bob Odenkirk has said in the past, the appearances from Cranston and Paul aren’t necessarily limited to this episode; you could see more of them in the future, so be prepared for that.

