Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 8 spoilers: The rescue

Next week on Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 8, the story is absolutely going to take another inevitable turn. This is what happens when you are only three episodes away from the end of the road. How did we get here so fast? We know that this show easily could have lasted longer, but this is unfortunately all the content we’re getting. We’ll do our best to deal with that, but we know that it’s not going to be easy. There are just so many things that need to be done.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Entering this episode (which is titled “Petra’s Favorite Pen”), at least one important person is in danger. Who knows? By the very end of it, they could easily be

Below, you can check out the full Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 8 with other insight on what lies ahead:

The Unit races to rescue a captured ally. Alder and Tally journey to retrieve the penultimate piece of the First Song. Fort Salem finds itself under Camarilla’s control.

The next two episodes are, at least for us, the ones that make us feel the most nervous at the moment. After all, we do tend to think that this show will end on a reasonably happy note where we have a chance to see some of these characters move forward and have a sense of peace over their future. Alas, there are probably some bumps in the road in the path to get there — or a LOT of bumps, to be specific. This is the sort of show where you have to prepare for anything; we definitely did not anticipate that we were going to be seeing a big story like the one that Alder has!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem right away

What are you hoping to check out when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 8?

How do you think this show is going to set the stage for the finale? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, come back for more news that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







