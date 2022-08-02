Severance season 2 premiere date: What we know so far

If you find yourselves eager to get a Severance season 2 premiere date over at Apple TV+, consider yourself one of many! The drama series is fresh off of a ton of Emmy nominations, and we tend to think that the next batch of new episodes will do a good job of living up to the hype.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of reasons to think why we’re going to be waiting a good while, and we’re here to break some of those down.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We’re waiting for the start of filming – Until cameras start rolling on the new season, nothing else really matters all that much. There’s no real reason for the streaming service to announce anything!

Patience among executives – Just remember that Apple has seasons of Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and a whole lot more coming. They won’t be desperate in a bad way to get Adam Scott and the rest of the cast back. They have the luxury of taking their time, and that is very much a good thing.

The Emmy window – Do we think Apple cares about getting season 2 nominated? Definitely, but they’ll have to premiere this upcoming season in May for that to happen. It’s possible we get there, but it could be a close call.

Are answers coming? While we can’t give you many details about the story just yet, there’s a real cognizance among the staff that they can’t just string viewers along. There will still be mysteries, but also payoffs that we have a chance to see over the course of the year.

What we’re really getting at here – We won’t be seeing another season until at least late winter and possibly later than that. The fact that there are so few details out there about it shows further that we are in the SUPER early stages.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Severance now

What do you most want to see on Severance season 2 when the series premieres?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







