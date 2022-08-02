Your Honor season 2 spoilers: A trio of big promotions!

We’ve been waiting a long time for Your Honor season 2 to eventually arrive, so isn’t it nice to at least get more details now? We tend to think so! With that in mind, we’re pleased to hand over more good stuff today!

According to a report from Deadline, Jimi Stanton, Lilli Kay, and Benjamin Flores Jr. are all being promoted to series regular as Carlo Baxter, Fia Baxter, and Eugene Jones. These are characters who made a number of appearances in season 1, but if you need a refresher, we’ve got a few official details on who these people are below.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Carlo Baxter – “As the only surviving son of Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), Carlo is now more determined than ever to follow in his father’s criminal footsteps.” Don’t be too shocked that there’s going to be a lot more criminal activity in season 2. That’s what has been set up so far?

Fia Baxer – “[She] is forced to reckon with the true nature of her family as she deals with the aftermath of her boyfriend’s shooting (by a bullet that was intended for her brother).”

Eugene Jones – “[His] attempt to avenge his brother’s death has created a new chain of events that threaten to create a war on the streets of New Orleans.”

At the center of Your Honor will once again be Bryan Cranston as Michael, who has to contend with turning tides and a whole lot more in the aforementioned city. We’ve said this in past stories about the show, but season 1 both began and ended with a great deal of tragedy. When you think about all of that, we’re fairly confident that you should be prepared for so much more as we get into season 2. This is a show as dark and intense as they come.

Related – Get more news on Your Honor season 2, including when it could premiere

What do you most want to see right now when it comes to Your Honor season 2 on Showtime?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for even more insight that you do not want to miss in any form. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







