Yellowstone season 5 photos: Another deep look at the world

Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and of course we have every reason in the world to be excited about it. There’s so much on the horizon!

One of the things that we are, at least for now, the most curious about is knowing how all of the newly-promoted characters are going to fit in the mix. Take Kathryn Kelly (who plays Emily), Jen Landon (Teeter), or the main subject of this piece in Wendy Moniz, who plays Governor Perry on the series.

Want to make sure you do not miss any Yellowstone video updates? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away! We will have a whole lot more insight after the premiere.

In a series of posts on her official Instagram (see below), you can see the newly-minted series regular explain what it is like being in this world and surrounded by so many beautiful things. She also included the following caption:

“It is a gift to work doing something I love; and specifically working on this show … It’s a gift to be in and around this nature. It’s a gift to be surrounded by so many talented actors, and such a hard-working crew.”

The biggest question we have here in the grand scheme of things is what sort of role Perry is going to have long-term, given that the race for a new Governor is one of the central stories of the season. She does also have a romantic history with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), so of course there is a chance that this rears its head again at some point over the season.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

For now, just remember that Yellowstone season 5 is premiering on November 13, and we imagine there’s going to be a lot of great stuff worth discussing in the near future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What are you the most excited to see coming on Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Moniz (@wendymonizofficial)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







