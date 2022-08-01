SEAL Team season 6 spoilers: Off to Jordan?

Who wants to get a better sense of what lies ahead on SEAL Team season 6, especially when it comes to storylines?

While it probably won’t come as too much of a surprise given both the nature of this show and current events, Bravo Team is going to be spending a considerable amount of time in the upcoming season in the Middle East, and we’ve got some more photographic proof all about it now.

If you look below, you can see via AJ Buckley’s Instagram Stories proof that the cast is currently dressed to be in Jordan. (That is the flag of the country that he posted.) They are probably doing some interior stuff right now at the show’s soundstages in Los Angeles and after that, they will head overseas for some filming on location. This is something that has been teased for a little while now and from the outside looking in, this is pretty great evidence that Paramount+ does care a great deal about this show — it’s not cheap to get a series out on location!

Based on Buckley’s post, it is fair to assume that Sonny survived the events of the explosive season 5 finale … not that this should come as a shock. Why in the world would the series get rid of one of their most-popular cast members, especially when he routinely brings so much to the table? We’re exciting to learn more about what’s coming up moving into the new season for him, Jason, and whoever else makes it through. We’re also hoping to get some premiere-date news before too long. Our hope is that the show comes back in the fall — that way, it is reasonably consistent with what we have seen from them in the past.

