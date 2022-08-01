Euphoria season 3 premiere date: What we know so far

What can we say about Euphoria season 3 at present, including a potential premiere date over at HBO? There is a lot to get into here!

Of course, we should start by just reminding you that there is another chapter coming for the Zendaya series, as that was confirmed earlier this year. However, outside of that, the network hasn’t said too much more. That’s what makes this piece particularly valuable, as there are at least a few more things we can say on the subject right now.

It won’t be coming out over the next nine months – That’s not confirmed, but nothing has even been filmed yet! The cast is currently working on other things. An HBO executive did not mention it when discussing shows that will be eligible for the 2023 Emmy cycle — at the very least, that means it won’t be out until June.

Zendaya’s Twitter activity – She previously liked a tweet claiming the show won’t be back until 2024; make of that what you will.

Could there be more specials? – We did get two standalone entities between season 1 and 2. While nothing is confirmed here, we wouldn’t rule it out.

Is this the final season? – We do think that this matters when you think about the larger picture of how HBO will promote it, but nothing is 100% official as of this moment. We’re slightly concerned that it will, be though, mostly because of this cast’s ever-escalating fame.

The long-term future beyond the show – We wouldn’t be shocked if there is some discussion out there about a possible spin-off, but it feels almost impossible to envision one in this world. This is such a unique universe, and instead, we think it’s more likely HBO would work with Sam Levinson on something different.

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to a Euphoria season 3 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

