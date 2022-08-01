Call the Midwife season 12: EP on possible premiere date, more

The wait for a Call the Midwife season 12 premiere date is a long one, though many of you may be well-aware of this at the moment. We’re typically in the dark about a precisely premiere date on BBC One until around the Christmas Special, and we don’t tend to think that it is going to change this time.

So what can we tell you about the premiere right now? Based on series writer Heidi Thomas, there won’t be any big changes versus what we’ve seen most years, at least in terms of when the show is coming back. Check out what she had to say on this subject and more to the Radio Times recently:

“In the very first episode of the new series, which will probably come out in January if it follows the usual pattern, I realized the timing of that episode coincided exactly with Enoch Powell’s Rivers of Blood speech which made a huge difference, and not a very positive difference to race relations in Great Britain.

“It was a big turning point for our society and the way we spoke of and behaved towards people who had come here from other countries, so that was something we felt we had to tackle.”

What Thomas is speaking to here is something that could become a major theme of season 12 as a whole; even though Call the Midwife is effectively a period piece, we’ve seen time and time again examples of it echoing to what is going on in the present. She should go ahead and note in advance that this is going to a happen a number of times over as we prepare for this next chapter.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Call the Midwife season 12, no matter when it premieres?

