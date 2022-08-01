Is Irma Vep new tonight on HBO? More season 2 talk

Is Irma Vep new tonight on HBO? Or, are we officially at the end of the road for the Alicia Vikander send-up of all things Hollywood.

We’ve already said that we’d love to watch multiple seasons on end of some of these characters in this world. However, it does not appear as though that is destined to be the case. There is no new episode of the series tonight, as last week was meant to be the finale. There is also zero evidence out there that a season 2 is ever going to happen. From the start, this was meant to be a show with a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end. It was billed as a limited series, and that may have been what was appealing to Vikander from the very start. She could come in, play Mira, and then move on to some other things.

Now that we have said this, we really do hope that there is an opportunity to see more collaborations with Alicia and HBO down the road — or at the very least a willingness by the network to continue to broadcast this sort of television. What made Irma Vep so invigorating is that it had no problem diving into all of the pitfalls of being a celebrity, from the paparazzi to the constant fears you will be defined by any one role. Heck, it even went into the aggravation of answering the same press-tour questions a million times over. We’re going to miss the show moving forward — that’s something that we know with 100% confidence.

We know that HBO is premiering another show tonight in Industry that should have an audience of its own; yet, we know that Irma Vep stands on its own as a series that carries with it quite a loyal audience, formed over the past several weeks.

