Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The earliest of breadcrumbs

We know that Ted Lasso season 3 is set to come to Apple TV+ later this year, and there is going to be a lot to celebrate down the road!

Of course, we wish we had a little more news to share in regards to a premiere date right now, but sometimes the world of television doesn’t work that way. It requires us to be patient here and there, and absolutely we have to do that in this instance. Nonetheless, we are happy to have a few more things to share today that make us feel like an announcement is coming soon! Ever so quietly, Apple is getting out there and letting this show be a part of the conversation again.

First, consider the interviews that are still going on even after the show (and the cast’s) Emmy nominations. While you do tend to do some interviews for awards-show campaigns, these feel a little more prevalent than we are getting elsewhere, and we do tend to think this means at least something. How could it not? They want the show to be in the conversation so that when they announce a premiere date, they have a little less legwork to do.

Also, remember that the show did have a small showcase at San Diego Comic-Con, as an exclusive Funko Pop! figure based on Ted was one of hot exclusive items. Even though there was no panel there, Apple still found a way to have people talking about the show. Pretty brilliant, right? We imagine that more headlines are going to come out when season 3 stops filming, especially since there’s a chance this is the final season. Then, there is the premiere date announcement.

If you love Ted Lasso and everyone who is a part of AFC Richmond, the next few months are going to be big! You’ll celebrate the return of the show, and all of the emotions that come with it. Few shows can make you laugh and cry quite like this one can.

