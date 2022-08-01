Community revival movie inching closer to happening, say cast

Are we finally getting closer to a Community revival movie after so many years? At one point, it felt highly unlikely. Yet, the global health crisis plus the show’s move to Netflix may be changing some things.

Speaking in a new interview with The Wrap on their UnWrapped podcast, former cast member Alison Brie (who plays Annie) had the following to say about it:

“You know what, I’ll say it. There’s been movement … There’s been some talks. People are talking and certain things — wheels are turning. I said it!”

Brie’s comments come after we’ve heard reasonably hopeful things from Joel McHale (Jeff Winger) and Danny Pudi (Abed) over the past couple of months. There’s always been interest in a movie from some cast members, but the challenge has been finding a way to make it happen. Remember that the first five seasons were on NBC before it got canceled; then, the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen picked it up for a sixth and final season. The phrase “Six Seasons and a Movie” has been an in-joke with the series for years dating back to Abed’s love of The Cape (remember that?), and it feels like destiny that we get it.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

There are some other good signs: All of the cast members in the phot above appeared at one point on McHale and Ken Jeong’s “The Darkest Timeline” podcast in the height of the health crisis. They all remain close! We of course have questions about former cast member Donald Glover being involved, but he did take part in a virtual reunion a couple of years ago. We tend to think that fellow former cast member Yvette Nicole Brown could also be back in some capacity.

Let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that something happens!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Community right now

Do you think there’s a reasonable chance at all that we get a Community movie at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Sony.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







