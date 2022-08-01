America’s Got Talent video: Is Waffle best jump-rope crew ever?

Are you ready to see a pretty awesome jump-rope crew named Waffle on America’s Got Talent? We hope so, as they will be on the show tomorrow night!

If you look below, you can get a sneak peek for what these five performers bring to the table. They traveled all the way from Japan to show what they can do as a Double Dutch act — which, for the record, is one of the most thankless acts out there. They don’t often get a lot of praise for how hard this is and instead, they get criticized for the one time someone trips up.

What we really love about this particular act is how effortless everyone involved makes this seem. Nobody in Waffle acts like it’s altogether hard doing what it is that they are here, and that just makes the end result all the more impressive. They have swagger and style and we rather like that the group itself is rather small. Sometimes, with a bigger group it is so much easier to see a lot of people get lost in the shuffle. We’re rather grateful that this is not something that is happening here. You get a sense of everyone’s personalities.

So will Waffle make it through to the live shows? That’s where things get a little more mysterious! We could get some of the deliberations and results tomorrow night, but we also know that some good acts are going to end up being cut. Sometimes, that happens without explanation and we don’t want to guarantee anything here. However, it definitely feels like they are good enough to be worthy of a place. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best!

