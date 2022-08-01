American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: What we know

American Horror Story season 11 is coming to FX — but when is it actually going to premiere? What would the story be? There are understandably a lot of questions out there, and this comes as no real shock. Traditionally, this network tends to be super-secretive on what lies ahead with this franchise, and tends to let executive producer Ryan Murphy handle some of the big reveals.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So while we wait for some of that, there are at least a few different things that we can talk through here…

Be sure to see American Horror Stories season 2 premiere review right now! If you look below, you can see all of our big takeaways from the creepy “Dollhouse” episode! After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional discussions.

Production is already underway – It has been going on for a little while in New York, but everyone involved has done a good job keeping things under wraps. There have been a lot of code words and secret names used publicly to not give major details away.

It should return this fall – FX likes to make this show an annual event, with the only exception being in 2020 due to the global health crisis. Everyone is moving forward with this potential premiere date in mind.

Some old favorites will return – We’re of course talking here about actors! Whether or not we see familiar characters remains to be seen, but we don’t think FX would give something like that away so soon.

A premiere date announcement could come over the next month – It makes sense for the network to reveal a start date at some point while American Horror Stories is streaming over on Hulu.

It likely won’t premiere until Horror Stories is done – The finale of the spin-off is currently set for September 8. Personally, we think the flagship show will be back in either late September or early October.

Related – Be sure to get some additional news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

What do you think we’re going to see on American Horror Story season 11?

Share your hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







