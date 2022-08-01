The Bachelorette episode 4 video: Gabby, Rachel’s cruise awaits!

Tonight on ABC, you will have a chance to see The Bachelorette episode 4 on the air, and we tend to imagine already that it’s going to be wild. For starters, everyone is now out of the mansion! We’ve got a brand-new setting in a cruise ship, and of course with that there’s going to be hijinks, drama, and a whole lot more that is well worth checking out.

To better prepare you for that, take a look at the sneak peek below! Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s guys are actually going to be staying on a pretty enormous cruise ship so clearly, there’s going to be enough space on here for the entire cast and crew. This is a really different sort of experience than we’ve seen for the show before internationally, and it could prove pretty chaotic. You’ll have people running around all over the place and while the guys are split off into two groups, are they really going to stay that way forever?

We don’t think anything is going to be as cut-and-dry as anyone thinks, and we’re just going to think of this cruise-ship twist in general as something similar to the rest of the season. In theory, it could prove to be entertaining; however, it could lead towards cabin fever or people getting ridiculous and not in a fun way. We thought there would be some compelling moments with Gabby and Rachel as co-leads, but watching the two of them get rejecting on their own season hasn’t been fun at all — we’ll just see where things go the rest of the way.

Just know this: The cruise ship isn’t a one-episode thing. It’s going to be around for at least a good while.

All aboard! 🛳 #TheBachelorette is setting sail TONIGHT at 8/7c! Don't miss it on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/bs4vd7vWZM — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 1, 2022

