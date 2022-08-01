Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: What you need to know

Amazon has taken its time when it comes to promoting Jack Ryan season 3, especially when it comes to a premiere date. At the time of this writing nothing is confirmed, though we do think something more is on the way when it comes to the John Krasinski series. It is a matter of being patient, though that in itself is not that easy.

So what can we say about the show and a premiere date so far? There are at least a few things, and we’re happy to get more into those below.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

It is coming this year – That was said a long time ago and for now, there’s no reason to doubt it. Given that it’s been almost three years since the launch of season 2, absolutely there is no reason for the folks at Amazon to wait much longer on this.

Filming is already complete – As a matter of fact, production for season 4 started earlier this year! It’s clear that we’re mostly waiting at this point for Amazon to decide the best place to launch the show.

It is not going to be coming until at least September – It doesn’t make sense for the streaming service to announce a date with no time to promote it — they’ll want to give the show a little more lead-up time, especially given the size of its audience all over the world.

They may wait until at least October – The simple reason here is to avoid it getting lost in the shuffle amidst The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power coming on the streaming service. That is the biggest show in the history of Amazon, and it is going to have a hefty amount of promotion.

Don’t expect huge changes to the format – What makes Jack Ryan special is its reliance on international intrigue, espionage, and of course the action sequences. This show knows what it is, and one of the reasons for the long wait had to do with making production doable amidst the larger global health crisis.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Jack Ryan right now, including other insight on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jack Ryan season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







