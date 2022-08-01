Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7: ‘Flipping the Pieces’

Tonight on Hulu (midnight East Coast time) you’re going to get Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7 — are you ready for what lies ahead?

The first thing that we should note about this episode is pretty simple: The title of “Flipping the Pieces.” That in itself suggests that we’re finally going to get some more reveals and honestly, it’s much needed when you think about it. We’ve known a lot of information about Bunny’s death for some time, but haven’t seen the mystery progress all that much! The most we have is the masked individual who confronted Mabel in the subway and got glitter all over themselves.

In this installment tonight, we hope that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel at least take advantage of the opportunity to look at some of the evidence differently than they have before, and that could lead to some pretty interesting discoveries. Charles and Oliver could have to be the people working in the forefront here, given that Mabel may be on the run after the subway incident — did she really stab whoever that was?

The important thing to note is that there is actually a lot of stuff that Charles / Oliver can use to clear their names at this point, from the catacombs to the matchbook to what they got on Ivan’s video feed! They really need to talk to a lawyer at this point, or at least make some moves that really push the investigation forward in a pretty exciting manner.

What do you most want to see on Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7?

