Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12: Last before series finale

Next week on AMC you’re going to have a chance to see Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12, and we’re getting emotional about it already. It’s hard not to! We’re talking here about the penultimate episode of the entire series — and possibly the penultimate hour of the entire Breaking Bad universe. While Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould haven’t closed the door entirely on a return to this franchise, they have indicated an interest in taking a break. Who knows if they’ll ever come back?

There isn’t a whole lot of intel out there about this episode as of yet, not that this should surprise anyone. Yet, we can tell you that Gilligan is both the writer and director of this installment, which gives it a certain amount of weight. (The are rumors that the episode is titled “Waterworks,” but we’ve yet to see official confirmation from AMC on that.)

At this point, every minute and every frame of the show matters, and you should wonder in here what the final fate of Bob Odenkirk’s character will be. This is a guy who has committed countless sins and yet, we know still there is something good in him. There are still choices that Jimmy McGill can make; we don’t think that he is too far gone. The remainder of this series could be dark, twisted, but also still hopeful at times. We want a little bit of everything — is that too much to ask?

(For those wondering, the series finale is both written and directed by Gould — he’s really the founding father of Saul, so it makes sense he gets the last hurrah.)

