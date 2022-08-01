Riverdale season 7 spoilers: Will people from the past return?

With Riverdale season 7 being the final one at The CW, it makes a certain amount of sense that we’d get a few curtain calls. This is a chance for the series to really honor its past, and there is a really cool way to do so courtesy of the show jumping back into the 1950’s.

Of course, this jump back is a chance to honor the comic books while also bringing the characters back to who they were a little earlier on in the story. This change-up could also mean a chance to bring back some familiar faces, as well. All possibilities currently lie ahead of the writers, and it really just comes down to the story + who is available and open to coming back.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa made it clear that there are a number of people who could conceivably return in some shape or form:

Since this is our last season, our swan song, our victory lap and the season’s theme is going to be a little bit about nostalgia, my hope is that we get to see everyone who has been a part of Riverdale come back in a meaningful way. So I can’t speak specifically to who’s going to be alive or who’s going to be dead, but my hope is that we see those people again.

Our feeling is that we’ll see at least a few familiar faces during the entirety of the season, and then a handful more in the series finale. The one problem is working to make sure that the final season isn’t just a lineup of cameos, given that Riverdale already has a pretty large cast in the first place.

