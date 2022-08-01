In the Dark season 4 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Center of Gravity’

In the Dark season 4 episode 9 is set to air on The CW next week and to the surprise of no one, there are more challenges ahead! When you are Murphy, your life is never going to be altogether easy and the character is getting reminded of that all over again.

Given that we are closing in on the end of the season, of course we do want to hope for some happier times for her … though we’re also committed to the notion that this is unlikely until at least the finale. This is a drama, and it’s one where the writers have thrown almost everything possible at Perry Mattfeld’s character. She’s lucky to even still be around at this point, all things considered.

For much of this next episode, titled “Center of Gravity,” conversations could be the name of the game. For more, go ahead and check out the full In the Dark season 4 episode 9 synopsis:

HASHING IT OUT – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Max (Casey Deidrick) have a long overdue conversation. Darnell’s (Keston John) paranoia turns into fear when everything starts crumbling. Chloe Sarbib directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury (#408). Original airdate 08/08/2022.

One of the things we did recently hear over the past week is that there will be closure at the end of the season. In the Dark shot two different endings for the season 4 finale, as they were unsure if they would be coming back or not. They gave themselves options and in the end, that proved to be the right thing after it was canceled. (We recognize that there are still a few episodes left, but at this point we have to start looking toward the endgame. It’s unavoidable.)

