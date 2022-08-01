Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 9 spoilers: Liz’s ‘dream’

As you get yourselves prepared for Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 9 next week on The CW, there is one big thing we can say: Things are going to get weird. We’re only a few episodes away from the end of the road now, so why not swing for the fences?

Basically, at the heart of this upcoming episode titled “Wild Wild West” is a dream. Liz is going to find herself chasing some unusual developments in her own mind, but they are still ones that have ramifications within the real world. That’s what makes a story like this so interesting — there is this continuous battle to try and balance these different things out!

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead here, we suggest that you check out the full Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

BAD DREAMS – After being exposed to her own “alien-power mist,” Liz (Jeanine Mason) finds herself trapped in a fever dream and a battle to save not just her own life but Max’s (Nathan Dean) life as well. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) stumbles on a secret Rosa (Amber Midthunder) is keeping involving a surprising former adversary. The series also stars Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Heather Hemmens. Michael Trevino directed the episode written by Leah Longoria & Onalee Hunter Hughes (409). Original Airdate 8/8/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Whatever happens over the course of this story should careen in some shocking directions, and really define what’s going to be the series’ endgame. We are expecting closure at the tail end of all of this, though we should note that this in itself does not guarantee a happy ending for all.

