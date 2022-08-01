The Orville season 3 episode 10 (finale) trailer: The secret of life

Coming up on Thursday, you are going to see The Orville season 3 episode 10 — otherwise known as the epic New Horizons finale. Is this the series finale? We sure hope not, but we have to analyze all variables for at least a little while.

Based solely on the trailer below for the final episode, it does feel like there’s a sense of finality to “Future Perfect.” Seth MacFarlane and the team could have planned it out so that this feels like a potential series-ender, should that be what Hulu decides. They want to do more, but they don’t have much control over that. The video does give you the sense of a handful of moments, from a ridiculous exchange between Isaac and Kelly to Kelly and Ed wearing their dress whites, at least one major journey off of the Orville, and also an intimate moment for Finn and Isaac at the end. There’s also a message that airs within the trailer: “The secret of life is enjoying the passage of time.” Simple, but profound.

What there isn’t a mention of in this preview is anything that happened in episode 9, whether it be the death of Charlie or battles against the Krill or the Moclans, who formed an alliance that led to the Union and Kaylon joining forces. That may be an intentional way for Hulu to mislead us on what is coming up next; or, this could be more of a character-based finale than some elaborate action set piece.

No matter what happens, we’d love nothing more than to get a season 4 renewal here. New Horizons has proven itself to be exceptional television, and one of the best seasons of anything that we have seen so far this year. We know that Emmys don’t often award science fiction in major categories, but this is 100% worthy of some nominations.

