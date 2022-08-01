House of the Dragon spoilers: How it differs from Game of Thrones

There is so much to wonder about when it comes to House of the Dragon, and of course, comparisons to Game of Thrones are going to happen. It’s obvious! This is a show that is set MANY years before the original, and a lot of familiar locations are still going to be at the center of the story.

With all of this in mind, don’t expect this prequel to be a carbon copy of everything that you saw on the original fantasy epic; there are so many other things that will be brought to the table.

Speaking in a new interview with Empire Magazine, here is just some of what cast member Emma D’Arcy (who plays lead character Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen) had to say about this particular subject:

“Fundamentally, House Of The Dragon is a different animal … I think we’d be really naïve if we tried to mimic or emulate Game Of Thrones … I think the thing that’s distinct, and something I love about this season, is that it’s really rooted in the home. It’s domestic, it’s psychological, it’s interpersonal, it’s familial.”

Can a relationship-based show in the Game of Thrones work? Absolutely it can, and the series could be better off for it! One of the things that the franchise really needs to do is focus in more now on a small handful of people, as opposed to dart all over the place to touch on a number of different people within the span of a single hour. We know there are plenty of critiques out there for Game of Thrones, but one of the biggest to us was how it often bit off more than it could chew.

