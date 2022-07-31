Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 photo: Is Jeff really gone?

As we prepare for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11, there are of course many things worth wondering. One of the biggest ones is the status of Jeff. Is this character actually gone from the world of Gene Takovic?

Above, you can see one of the first images for this upcoming episode (titled “Breaking Bad”) courtesy of AMC, and that is 100% the Jeff character still around! What in the world does this mean? Well, even though he’s never to be in business with Gene again, that doesn’t mean he will slip off into the ether…

The important thing to remember about Jeff is that he is someone who long had a craving for this life and in a lot of ways, Bob Odenkirk’s character opened the door for him. He may have created a monster that he now has to stop, or at the very least found himself in a pickle with a guy who has nothing to lose. He’s basically at the mercy of Jeff not wanting to go out there and expose everything; how much does the cab driver even care about mutually assured destruction?

Unless some other surprise turns up in Gene’s Omaha world, nobody else at present has been set up as a significant threat to his future. It is really all Jeff at this point, and we gotta prepare for whatever he does … if he even does anything at all. It’s very well possible this photo isn’t meant to do anything other than send us down the wrong line of thinking. Supposedly, Walt and Jesse are appearing in Monday’s episode, but nothing has been confirmed there as of yet.

