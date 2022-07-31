Grantchester season 7 episode 5 spoilers: Last before PBS finale

As you prepare for Grantchester season 7 episode 5 on PBS next week, there is absolutely a lot of cool stuff to prepare for!

First and foremost, we should start by noting where this story stands within the larger picture of the season: It is the last one leading into the big finale. There are only two more episodes to come! We know there’s a good chance for a season 8 down the road, but we have to be patient in regards to that.

For now, let’s just look to the immediate future, and share the full episode 5 synopsis with a few more details as to what’s coming up next:

Will and Geordie investigate a murder and missing persons case at a senior home. Could some of the victims also be perpetrators of the crime?

This is going to be the sort of mystery that really tangles Geordie and Will in knots. The residents of the senior home are most likely tight-knit, as they have known each other for a particular period of time and may be somewhat averse to the thoughts/opinions of outsiders. That could make things a little bit more complicated. We are always down for a great whodunnit, so we certainly hope this one moves in some surprising directions.

As for whether or not this carries over directly to the season 7 finale, that remains to be seen! For now, we can just say that there are going to be some big reveals at the end of the season that change the lives of our central characters forever. While the basic format of Grantchester may not change, we do think the producers want to ensure that there are constantly new variables at the heart of the story. They don’t just want to deliver the same product a million times over.

