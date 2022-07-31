Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Nicole ‘campaigns’ (day 26)

There are a few things that have been very-much entertaining in the Big Brother 24 house today, and one of the biggest ones is 100% tied to Nicole.

It was only a matter of one week ago that she was fine with throwing the Power of Veto and going on the block alongside Taylor, only for it not to happen. In the aftermath of the Ameerah blindside, the tables are turning fully. She claimed even days ago she was okay going up on the block and riding it out versus her bestie but now, she doesn’t want it to happen at all.

Today, she did her best to campaign to Head of Household Monte, doing her best to suggest that she would vote out Brittany if he were to nominate Brittany & Michael instead. He had an easy response to that, mostly that people would want to take a shot at Michael since he has won so many Veto Competitions. He then proceeded to list off some of the votes that Nicole would have on the block versus Taylor, which she actually wouldn’t have at all. Most of Nicole’s pushing didn’t amount to much, and she relayed the talk to Daniel.

At this point, it feels like she’s already aware that she is probably going on the block, and she and Daniel will have to shift towards finding a way to secure some of the votes. That’s going to be hard given that the Leftovers alliance is already figuring how to target Daniel next and also the people they want in jury. Indy and/or Alyssa could be larger targets soon, but they want to be delicate about it given that they will be getting closer to the jury phase of the game. (Joseph has already reassured Indy the Veto is being used, so she doesn’t have to be paranoid about that.)

