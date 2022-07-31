Manifest season 4 premiere date: How Netflix will set the stage

Is anyone else chomping at the bit for a Manifest season 4 premiere date at this point? We know that we are in a million different ways, and we tend to believe that one will be coming very soon — at the very least, over the course of the next month.

There are certain ways to time an announcement that are so obvious, you can’t possibly ignore them. Such is the case here when it comes to the Josh Dallas series. It makes sense that on August 28 a.k.a. 828 Day, we’re going to get either a premiere date or some sort of trailer for at least the first part of the final season, and with that, the promotional ball will start rolling.

So how is Netflix going to fully set the stage for the show’s premiere date? It begins with multiple teasers both explaining the mystery of this show and setting the stage for what lies ahead. We could see them releasing some sort of video recap to help re-familiarize people with the concept, and also some cast interviews featuring some of the key players. We don’t think that the streaming service will limit themselves to just one thing in service of this story or the future; they most likely realize that Manifest is one of the more valuable programs that they have for the rest of the year. It wasn’t easy to revive the show after NBC canceled it, so we tend to think that they will get their money’s worth out of this decision.

Rest assured also that Netflix is going to choose a premiere date for the series that makes a great deal of sense — think one that won’t be overly competitive, and where the show will dominate the TV narrative for at least a couple of days. That is even more important for a service that tends to release a ton of content all at once.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Manifest right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Manifest season 4 when it does premiere?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other information that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







