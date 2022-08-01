Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 10: J, Craig, Deran look for help

Next week on Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 10, you are going to get to see a story titled “Clink.” In some ways, that title speaks for itself! There is a ton of big stuff coming up in the near future here, and at the forefront of this story is going to be Pope seemingly in prison.

In the most pivotal moment of tonight’s episode, we saw Shawn Hatosy’s character make a confession: He killed Catherine Belen. He was coerced by Detective Thompson into making it, but it’s a confession nonetheless. This is not going to be an easy thing to undo.

As we prepare for this upcoming episode, we do think that the Cody Boys will try their best. J, Deran, and Craig all care about him on some level, and they also have to be worried about themselves. With Pope imprisoned they are all more vulnerable than ever, and they will try to figure out a solution to this problem. Do they try and bust him out of prison? What about claiming that he was forced into a confession? We know that J in particular is a thinker, and he will probably look at every possibility available to him.

If you want a few more details now on the story to come, we suggest that you check out the full Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 10 synopsis below:

Pope is self-destructive and J, Craig and Deran must figure out what they are going to do about him.

There are only four episodes left in the entire series so everything that happens from here on out will be important. It ultimately has to be.

