Power Book IV: Force season 2 filming hits a major milestone!

For anyone out there who is excited for Power Book IV: Force season 2 to eventually premiere, the show has hit a major milestone!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), series lead Joseph Sikora indicates that the cast and crew have made it to the end of season 2 episode 5, otherwise known as the halfway point of the season.

We’re sure that a lot of people are going to read a lot into Sikora’s caption, which seems to suggest that Ghost could somehow still be alive. For the time being, we tend to think that he’s just messing with everyone and we wouldn’t read too much into it … though this is clearly still a fun thing to think about.

There are some things that will be different about Force season 2 from the get-go, starting with the fact that there is a new showrunner in Gary Lennon behind the scenes. He’s got significant ties to the Power world and is also one of the central architects behind the Tommy character. We know that the season 1 finale ended with the shocking death of Liliana, and this could reverberate in the character’s head for quite some time. This was one of the few people in this world he could fully trust, and we do wonder if this death could set him back a significant amount of time. For now, we may just have to wait and see on this.

