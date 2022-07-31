Doctor Who spoilers: Neil Patrick Harris on 60th Anniversary role

We know that Doctor Who is going to be airing a 60th Anniversary Special in the new year, and there are some exciting things ahead with it! David Tennant and Catherine Tate are both reprising their roles from the past, and we will also be getting a special appearance from none other than Neil Patrick Harris!

What do we know about it right now? Well, the How I Met Your Mother alum is going to be an adversary of sorts to The Doctor, but that is just about it. It definitely does feel like a role that Neil was happy to take on, though, at least per a recent interview with Variety’s “Just for Variety” podcast while promoting his new show Uncoupled, currently on Netflix:

“I get a text from Russell T Davies saying, ‘So I’m doing this thing and I’ve written a thing and there’s a part in it that you might like. I think it’s delicious. Is it OK if I send it to you?’

“And I say, ‘Of course Russell, you’re Russell T Davies. Of course.’ And he sent it and I started reading it and from the very, very first scene I was like, ‘Ah, this is delicious.'”

Given that Harris traveled to Cardiff and spent several weeks filming the special, we imagine he had to be completely smitten with the role. It could allow his imagination to run amok and do a variety of really fun things — and, of course, we’re keen about seeing him and Tennant do some scenes together. Who wouldn’t want to see that?

The hard thing right now is going to be waiting for this special to eventually air. We still have one more episode to go for the Jodie Whittaker era, so we will be waiting to get to the other side of that before too many more details surface about what Neil will be bringing to the table.

